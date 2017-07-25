Jackpot winning leads to arrest in connection with armed robbery at bank

MADISON (WKOW)-- Winning the jackpot is typically considered lucky. But for one Sauk County man, pressing his luck led to his arrest.

Police officials finally caught up with 52-year-old Kevin Breon, of Cazenovia, at a Madison DMV where he was taken into custody in connection with an armed robbery seven days prior.

“The case basically started out with an armed robbery of the Sauk City branch of the Heritage Credit Union,” says Sauk Prairie Police Department Detective Paul Deuman.

Breon planned to rob a different branch of the credit union in Prairie Du Sac, however, it was closed upon arrival and he moved on to the location he ultimately robbed, according to Detective Deuman.

Around 5:00 p.m. on June 22, Breon allegedly walked into the Sauk City branch and approached the tellers while pulling out a blue money bag. Breon told the teller “this is a robbery, give me your money,” according to the criminal complaint.

The teller told authorities that “as he was saying this he did display a large silver bladed knife, which he held in his left hand.” The knife was a butcher's knife Breon got from his kitchen.

He made off with $5,500 dollars, according to the criminal complaint. Five $20 bills were “bait money” used by investigators to track stolen currency.

Breon was gone by the time police responded to the silent alarm.

“We thought that he was probably going to run out of state,” Detective Deuman says.

However, Breon didn't run too far. Investigators later learned he spent the week in Madison.

“It's pretty shocking he would stick around,” Detective Deuman says.

During the week between robbery and arrest, Breon didn't lay low.

Detective Deuman says one of the other agencies caught wind of his location because he was winning money at Ho-Chunk Gaming in Madison.

“He won a jackpot, a $1,400 jackpot, but didn't have identification,” says Daniel Brown executive manager at Ho-Chunk Gaming in Madison.

When collecting a jackpot over $1,200, says Brown, the winner must present their social security card and a photo ID. If not, the casino waits until the winner comes back with identification to pay.

Alerted of the situation, Brown says the casino coordinates well with law enforcement and was ready to respond.

“When he won the jackpot and left we were prepared for his return knowing that he was going to have to come back to collect his jackpot,” Brown says.

According to the criminal complaint, Breon told the Ho-Chunk security department he would visit the DMV to get a copy of his license and return to collect the money.

“I called the DMV because Ho-Chunk said [Breon] didn't have a driver's license to get the money,” says Detective Deuman.

Two days after winning the $1,400 jackpot Breon was flagged at the DMV in Madison.

“I basically told the DMV guys to hold him there until the city got there,” Detective Deuman says.

Breon was taken into custody on June 29 by Capitol Police where he confessed to the robbery and explained that he needed the money to finance his heroin addiction, according to the criminal complaint.

“He said he had a pretty high tolerance for heroin and the dollar amounts were crazy dollar amounts of how much heroin he was using,” Detective Deuman says.

Breon told investigators he used about four grams of heroin a day, which cost him approximately $400 dollars a day, according to the criminal complaint.

“He was at the point where he had to do something for money,” Detective Deuman says. “The only way he could come up with the money was to rob a bank.”

Authorities say it's the second time Breon has robbed a bank. He served time for the first robbery more than a decade ago, Detective Deuman says.

Breon has been charged with Felony armed robbery with threat of force a conviction with a maximum fine of $100,000 and a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.

However, his maximum sentence can be increased by two to six years since Breon is a repeat offender. In 2004, Breon was found guilty of another Class C Felony armed robbery with threat of force.

Breon has been jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 18.