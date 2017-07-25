Citywide celebration showcases best burgers in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Burger lovers rejoice, the Inaugural Madison Burger Week kicks off this weekend.

On Wednesday, Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council (WBC) and Casey Metcalf with Vintage Brewing Company stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Isthmus publishing, The River Food Pantry, Budweiser and WBC have teamed up for this fun event which includes 20 Madison area restaurants.

The restaurants will feature one specialty burger, which will be judged by patrons during the week of July 28 - August 4 and one “Best Burger” will be crowned. The Restaurants will also be donating $1/burger sale to the River Food Pantry and Budweiser is donating $1/Bud sale during the week to the food pantry.

River Food Pantry is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven, faith-based community providing hot meals, groceries, clothing, and household items to Dane County families that are struggling to make ends meet.

Click here for a list of The 2017 Burger Lineup.