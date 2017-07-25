Neighbors describe the moment a homicide took place on their street

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a morning wake-up call many residents on the 2000 block of Adderbury Lane didn't expect.

"What I though at the time was some fire crackers going off," said one neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

"There was just like bunch of them," said Bella Trehey as she made the noises she heard. "But, I though it was fireworks."

But they were gunshots. Both residents were in homes on the street when the shooting happened. Police say a 29-year-old Stoughton man was shot and killed in his car early Tuesday morning.

Trehey said the shots sounded so close to her.

"I was kind of waiting for the windows to break but they didn't. So, that's lucky. We got lucky," Trehey said.

The other neighbor said he and his wife woke up to the shots, looked out their window and knew they weren't going back to bed.

"A car pulled up on the curb there and shortly after, our normally quiet neighborhood had 12 different squad cars here," he said. "Hard to sleep when there's flashing blue lights coming in through your blinds."

All that was left Tuesday afternoon was a spray painted marking and tire tracks where the victim drove his car up onto the curb. But the fear of gunfire still lingers.

"When they were carting off the car, we saw 13 different bullet holes in the car. I mean this happened 50 feet from our driveway," the man said.

It's even more frightening when he has a two-year-old and always sees kids playing on this street.

"It's something that I wouldn't wish anyone to have to go through. Just makes my heart go out to the family of the person who was involved and all that other families around here who have to be scared as well," said the man.