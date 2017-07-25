Mayor Soglin introduces proposal to strengthen communities

Madison police investigate an overnight shooting.More >>
Madison Police say there was some misinformation following an incident in downtown Madison Monday night.More >>
Authorities are working on the assumption the body pulled from the Rock River Tuesday morning is that of Dakota Giese, although a positive identification hasn't been made yet.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking into whether the brakes failed in a serious crash that hurt a Cottage Grove teenager.More >>
An elderly couple's home in Cassville has been deemed a "complete loss" after heavy flooding rushed through the area on Saturday.More >>
Madison Police say there was some misinformation following an incident in downtown Madison Monday night.More >>
One of the new things you'll see this year at EAA AirVenture is part drone, part helicopter.More >>
Police at UW-Madison are investigating an alleged sexual assault in a campus residence hall.More >>
The Latest on the ongoing effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local): 9:20 p.m. The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care vote.More >>
The Madison Police Department is adding a new tool to its crime-fighting arsenal. It's called the Unmanned Aircraft System, or UAS. The drones are the latest equipment used by the department to help solve crimes.More >>
An elderly couple's home in Cassville has been deemed a "complete loss" after heavy flooding rushed through the area on Saturday.More >>
Unsealed court records show a police dog used a scent from the scene of a 2016 Madison killing to track down a possible suspectMore >>
The mental health of a man charged in a frightening attack at a Madison restaurant may be a factor in how the criminal case against him is resolved.More >>
An Eau Claire man was shot and killed by police after an armed standoff on the city's northwest side that started Saturday night and ended early Sunday morning. Police spent hours trying to negotiate with the 59-year-old man, who refused to surrender.More >>
Ohio pilot crash lands in Green Lake County while en route to EAA.More >>
