Mayor Soglin introduces proposal to strengthen communities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is responding to recent violence in Madison by introducing a proposal that aims to strengthen the community.

Soglin said it was his intention to have staff review the proposal on Friday and make recommendations to the City Council. He said given a shooting and murder within the last four days, he said he wanted to jump start the process.

Soglin said that "whatever" is recommended by funded by the $400,000 approved in the 2017 budget.

The proposal introduced Tuesday recommends focusing on already established goals, like improving employment and training programs, changing the process of city hiring, raising minimum wage, and modifying hiring requirements.It also recommend focusing on improving programs for affordable and low income housing, working with Madison Public Schools, and fighting household poverty by increasing private sector jobs.