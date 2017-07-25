Fire causes $150,000 damage to Madison garage

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fire at a Madison home Tuesday caused extensive damage to the garage.

Viewer Kristin Creeron sent 27 News pictures from the 900 block of Inwood Way.

No one was hurt, but fire officials say there's about $150,000 worth of damage to the garage and a car that was parked inside.

Neighbors say the fire broke out around 5:00 p.m.

Two people and a dog were inside at the time.

All of them made it out safely.

The home only suffered minor damage, along with minor damage to a neighboring home.