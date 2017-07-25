Fire causes $150,000 damage to Madison garage - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fire causes $150,000 damage to Madison garage

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fire at a Madison home Tuesday caused extensive damage to the garage.

Viewer Kristin Creeron sent 27 News pictures from the 900 block of Inwood Way.

No one was hurt, but fire officials say there's about $150,000 worth of damage to the garage and a car that was parked inside.

Neighbors say the fire broke out around 5:00 p.m.

Two people and a dog were inside at the time.

All of them made it out safely.

The home only suffered minor damage, along with minor damage to a neighboring home.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.