Police track suspect in Janesville car break-ins, ID theft, fraud

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police officials say they are zeroing-in on a suspect in car break-ins, ID theft, and fraud, after surveillance video of a woman in the drive-up lane of a Janesville credit union was widely distributed.

Authorities also say the same woman is believed responsible for similar crimes in Glen Carbon, Il. last month.



Investigators believe the suspect is part of what's known as the Felony Lane Gang. The gang is the subject of a nationwide, law enforcement task force. The name derives from the gang's tactic of stealing purses in car break-ins, then using stolen identification to cash swiped checks, in the outermost lanes of drive-ups at financial institutions. Authorities say women suspects in the gang have changed hair color, worn wigs, and donned disguises.



Lt. Terry Sheridan says the suspect is believed to be from the Beloit area.



"We do know she does have a criminal history, and we also know she's been involved in drug use in the past," Sheridan tells 27 News. Sheridan says women with that profile have been recruited into the gang with the lure of quick money, and then cut from the criminal crew if photos of their bank drive-throughs become publicized.



Sheridan says if the suspect is located, she could provide information on those running the operation.

Authorities say as many as a half dozen car break-ins with possible ties to this gang took place at Traxler Park in June during a water skiing tournament. Sheridan says there were other break-ins in the parking lots of two fitness centers, and at a grocery store parking lot. Investigators say break-ins in nearby communities also fit the gang's techniques.



Authorities say the gang's crimes began in Fort Lauderlade, with some of the subsequent break-ins and drive-through fraud carried out by copy-cat criminals.