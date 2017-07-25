$1-3B in incentives to lure Foxconn to Wisconsin

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The state's offer to bring a major tech company to Wisconsin could top $1 billion, and reach as much as $3 billion.

The package to lure Foxconn would include incentives at the local, state and federal levels and would be unlike anything Wisconsin has offered in the past, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The newspaper reports that Foxconn will make an announcement this week about moving to Wisconsin.

President Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus told WTMJ-TV that conversations about Foxconn started when the president visited Snap-On in Kenosha in April and saw some vacant land in the city.

"So when Foxconn came into the white house, into the Oval office, the president said I know a good spot that you should go. that place in Kenosha. and then all of a sudden the conversation started and the governor came on board and Walker's been doing a lot of work ever since," said Priebus.

A plant in Wisconsin would make display panels for large-screen televisions and could also lead to the creation of 10,000 jobs.