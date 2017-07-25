Trial ordered in deadly Dane Co. hit and run - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Trial ordered in deadly Dane Co. hit and run

MADISON (WKOW) -- The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Dane County is headed to trial.
    25 yea -old Francisco Martinez is charged with three felonies, including hit and run involving death.
    Authorities say Martinez hit and killed Curtis Bonds along Highway 113 outside of Madison in May, and then took off.
    Martinez was later found slumped over the wheel of his car, with a child on board.

