Local flooding damage estimates top $13 million

MADISON (WKOW) -- Damage totals from our recent flooding continue to go up.
    Wisconsin Emergency Management announced Tuesday night that there's more than $13 million in damage to roads and bridges in southwest and south central Wisconsin.
    That's up from more than $ 7 million Monday night.
    We've also learned that 500 homes were affected in Grant County, including five that were destroyed and 12 with major damage.

