Southwest Madison neighbors meet with police after recent crime

A Madison woman was nearly killed Tuesday evening around 5:30 when police say a bullet pierced her bedroom wall, coming within mere inches of hitting her. Police say the incident happened on the 10 block of Mount Vernon Court.More >>
Madison police are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved in an overnight homicide.More >>
Winning the jackpot is typically considered lucky. But for one Sauk County man, pressing his luck led to his arrest.More >>
Police now say the two people who were robbed were pistol-whipped.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking into whether the brakes failed in a serious crash that hurt a Cottage Grove teenager.More >>
An elderly couple's home in Cassville has been deemed a "complete loss" after heavy flooding rushed through the area on Saturday.More >>
The mental health of a man charged in a frightening attack at a Madison restaurant may be a factor in how the criminal case against him is resolved.More >>
A fire at a Madison home Tuesday caused extensive damage to the garage.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is responding to recent violence in Madison by introducing a proposal that aims to strengthen the community.More >>
It was a morning wake-up call many residents on the 2000 block of Adderbury Lane didn't expect. The sound of several gunshots stunned neighbors who originally thought they were fireworks.More >>
With the U.S. Senate approving a measure to debate possible changes to the country's health care law Tuesday, consumer groups and insurance companies say the uncertainty about the 2018 health insurance markets will remain.More >>
Authorities are working on the assumption the body pulled from the Rock River Tuesday morning is that of Dakota Giese, although a positive identification hasn't been made yet.More >>
Estimates of damage to roads and bridges top $7 million after devastating flooding that hit western and southern Wisconsin.More >>
