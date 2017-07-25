Police: Shots fired from vehicle on Anton Drive in Fitchburg - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Shots fired from vehicle on Anton Drive in Fitchburg

Posted: Updated:

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police are looking into a case of shots being fired on Anton Drive in Fitchburg.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Anton Dr. around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Fitchburg police say initial indications are that an unknown suspect fired several shots from a vehicle. They say they do not know if there were any people in the area where the gunfire was directed.

Police brought in a K-9, but did not locate any suspect or evidence.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.