Wednesday night meeting on water wells near Badger Ammo site

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- The U.S. Army is explaining why it's taken so long to bring clean water to people living near the former Badger Army Ammunition plant.

People living near the site between Sauk City and Baraboo were told the Army would build a municipal system to replace all wells, since there's contamination from the old ammo plant.

But as we reported earlier this year, the Army backed out.

Now, Army representatives say they can't legally build a drinking water system.

"If we don't have the authority to do the work that we said we were gonna do then we have to fess up to that and stand and talk to folks and be able to explain it," said John Tesner, director of restoration for the Assistant Secretary of the Army.

And they will explain their plans and what could come of the groundwater near Badger Ammo at a public meeting Wednesday night at 6:00 at the Sauk City library.