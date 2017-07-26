County committee approves renovation of Dane County Jail

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A proposal to renovate the Dane County Jail is moving forward.

On Tuesday night, the county's Public Protection and Judiciary (PP&J) Committee signed off on a plan to spend about $75 million for the project, according to county supervisor and committee chair Paul Rusk. The proposal calls for adding four floors to the Public Safety Building in downtown Madison and bringing all portions of the jail under one roof. It would close the jail in the City-County Building and move the Ferris Center operations to the Public Safety Building.

Supervisor Rusk says Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney will now put the plan in his 2018 budget request. It's then up to County Executive Joe Parisi whether to put it in his full county budget proposal. Rusk says Parisi must submit his budget to the county board by October 1.