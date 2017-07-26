Man crashes vehicle following Rock Co. chase

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A man is in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle trying to get away from a deputy.



The Rock County Sheriff's Office says shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a call went out for a strong armed robber on North Newville Road in the Town of Janesville. The suspect had gotten away, but there was a vehicle description.



A little while later, a deputy saw a similar vehicle on Highway 14 near Newville Road. The deputy tried to pull the driver over, but the driver sped away. The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the driver is 41-year-old Christopher Kienast from Janesville. Officials say he violated multiple traffic laws during the chase.



Officials say Kienast crashed near the intersection of Fulton and Main streets in the Town of Fulton. Kienast was taken to the hospital, but he's expected to be okay.



After more investigation, authorities found out Kienast was not involved in the strong armed robbery. Instead, they believe he drove away from deputies because of a revoked driver's license. The Rock County Sheriff's Office says there is a robbery suspect in custody.