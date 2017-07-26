Fans can participate in CrossFit workouts during Games in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you practice CrossFit or want to give it a try, Reebok CrossFit Games invites fans to participate in workouts while the event is in Madison.

The Fittest Fan experience is a series of events that include classic workouts with access to the CrossFit gym at the Age Group Pavilion of the Alliant Energy Center. Fans can also do some of the same tests qualified Games athletes compete in.

With a Fittest Fan ticket, you can work out at the CrossFit gym from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 6. The ticket is free, but you need to register for it.

In addition to that, for $10 a piece, you can participate in the Bike Event (August 3 from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m.) and the Run-Swim-Run Event (August 5 from 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.). That course is a 1.5 mile run, a 500 meter swim and another 1.5 mile run.

To learn more or sign up for the CrossFit Fittest Fan Experience, click here. For more information about the CrossFit Games, click on this link.