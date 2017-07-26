Apple ordered to pay $506 million to Wisconsin Alumni Research F - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Apple ordered to pay $506 million to Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation

MADISON (WKOW) --  Apple, Inc. has been ordered to pay $506 million for infringing on a patent owned by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

WARF, the patent licensing arm of UW-Madison, sued Apple in 2014 for infringing on a patent for technology used in iPhones and iPads. In 2015, a jury awarded WARF $234 million. But this week, court records show U.S. District Judge William Conley added $272 million to that. According to Reuters, Conley said WARF is owed additional damages plus interest because Apple continued to infringe on the patent until it expired in December 2016

Apple plans to appeal Conley's ruling. 

WARF has a separate lawsuit against Apple it filed in 2015, alleging chips in later versions of the iPhone infringe on the same patent. Conley has said he would not rule on that case until Apple has an opportunity to appeal the original jury verdict.

