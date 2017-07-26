Flood Damage Costs in S. Wisconsin

GRANT CO (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff has released information on the July 19-22, 2017 flood damage. In Grant County, 500 homes were impacted and five homes were completely destroyed. In the county, nearly 2 million dollars in damage has already been accounted for with more than a quarter of that just in Cassville. Harrison has $200,000 in damages and Castle Rock sustained $150,000 in flood damage.

Wisconsin Emergency Management reports the state has more than 13 million dollars in damage to roads and bridges. There are still Flood Warnings for many water bodies across Southern Wisconsin including the Baraboo River in Sauk County.

