WI Dairy News: 160 Years of Dairy

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- Fourth graders at Poynette Grade School attended an end-of-the-year presentation called "Mapping Out a Healthy Wisconsin."



Students learned about the different products made and produced in our state. They also got to have some tasty treats!



Josie says, "I've never had fresh cheese curds before. I've only had them store-bought... I've never had them squeaky."



Brylee says, "I learned that Wisconsin makes the best cheese in the world."



Becca says, "I'm going to be in 4-H this year, and maybe in the dairy barns, I could tell people about the dairy products made from the cows there."



To learn more about the program and other educational programs from the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, visit this website.