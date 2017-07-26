Flying sports car at EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- A flying car was on display at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh Tuesday.



Our Milwaukee affiliate says it has wheels for the road and retractable wings for the sky. The model is just a prototype, but Samson Motors says the first ones should be in the air by this fall. Four dozen of them have already been sold.



Frank Holon is one of the people who bought one. He says, "I can get in my car, go to the airport, take off."



The manufacturers say the estimated price tag is about $140,000.



