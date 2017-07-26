Teaching your kids financial literacy

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's some fear among financial experts that your kids are not being taught about financial literacy; at least, not soon enough.

Brent Lindell, the Wisconsin market manager for Savant Capital Management, says the biggest mistake parents make is not talking to their kids about topics like the car loan, the mortgage and life insurance when they're growing up. He credits starting these conversations early with his sons, not only because of his experience in the financial world, but also because of a good upbringing by his father.

"I'm extremely grateful for the experience [growing up]," says Lindell. He learned the value of a dollar by working around the family farm at a young age.

"What a better mindset than to be working, keeping track of your work, reporting your work, getting paid for the work, the satisfaction of seeing that happen," he continues.

Now, Lindell has his sons hard at work too, making them fund a lot of their own expenses like he had to.

"I call him cheap now, but it will definitely benefit me in the future," says one of Lindell's sons, Logan. "I know I have to make more than I spend, and I need to spend money on things I need. Wanting things doesn't always mean I should buy them... I think it's a huge advantage because my friends don't know as much as I do about money and saving for college. School somewhat teaches us about it, but I know most of what I know about money from him."

Lindell suggests when items like the mortgage and the car loan come up at home, include your kids on some of those discussions, so when it's their turn they're familiar with the process.

"Keep educating. Keep talking about the daily activities that occur in the parents' life; the bills that they face, the trade-off, the thought process," says Lindell. "It also is an outlay of what you're going to buy, what you're going to spend; how much you're going to buy, how much you're going to spend."