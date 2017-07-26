Janesville woman arrested for 4th OWI after rollover crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville woman arrested for 4th OWI after rollover crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Janesville woman will be charged with her 4th drunk driving charge after a serious crash in Rock County.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff's Office and emergency crews were sent to County Trunk Highway G near W. Sunny Lane around 11:30 p.m Tuesday. That's east of Afton and south of Janesville. 

A vehicle had rolled over. The driver was still inside with facial injuries. 

Witnesses tell deputies the driver, identified as Kristina Hanaman, 51, was driving recklessly before going off the road. Hanaman was arrested for felony 4th Offense Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Intoxicants. She was admitted to Mercy Hospital.

