Graphic Artist - WKOW

WKOW-TV, Madison’s DuPont, Emmy and Alpha award winning ABC affiliate, has an immediate opening for a Graphic Artist. We need an energetic and creative digital artist with a team attitude and the determination to win.

The successful candidate will have two years of motion graphics or graphic design experience in a broadcast/post/corporate video environment. The candidate will have expert knowledge of full Adobe Suite (particularly After Effects.) Knowledge in Ross Xpression, 3D Modeling/Animation software and familiarity in Newsticker software is a plus.

The Graphic Artist is responsible for maintaining the overall graphic look of the newscasts, will assist reporters and producers with graphical storytelling, and will also produce daily graphics for web applications.

With primary responsibilities in the News department, the Graphic Artist will also work closely with Marketing, Creative Services and Sales departments. \

The successful candidate must have a proven ability to organize and manage multiple projects with a sense of urgency and the ability to work well as a team member. The ability to work with minimal supervision and a high degree of self-motivation is required.

WKOW is part of Quincy, a family-owned media company operating television stations in 14 markets, 2 newspapers and 2 radio stations. For detailed information, please visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com.

If you think you’re qualified and want to live and work in one of America’s most livable cities, please send us a copy of your most recent work.

Please send cover letter, resume and DVD or link to:

Jill Genter, Marketing Manager

WKOW-TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI, 53719

jgenter@wkow.com

No phone calls please.

Posted Date: July 25, 2017