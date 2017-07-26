Sunday marks National Cheesecake Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- It seems like there's a national day for just about everything and this weekend marks a sweet one -- National Cheesecake Day.

On Thursday, Tiffany Shultz, Marketing Director for West Towne Mall stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to give viewers a sneak peek of some of the delicious treats from The Cheesecake Factory.

The West Towne Mall location is one of many offering any slice of cheesecake for half price in honor of National Cheesecake Day, Sunday July 30.

The company's newest creation will make its debut on National Cheesecake Day. The dessert is a Hershey's Chocolate Cheesecake topped in chocolate ganache. Finished with toasted housemade marshmallow, Honey Maid graham crackers and whipped cream.

