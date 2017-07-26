President plans jobs announcement; anticipation for Foxconn plan - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

President plans jobs announcement; anticipation for Foxconn plant builds

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (AP) -- President Donald Trump plans to make a jobs announcement in Washington as anticipation builds in Wisconsin he will confirm that electronics giant Foxconn intends to open a massive factory in the state.

President Trump's announcement is set for late Wednesday afternoon at the White House.

The deal could involve promises from Wisconsin to extend billions of dollars in incentives to the Taiwanese-based manufacturer. Foxconn is the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other products for Apple and other brands.

State Sen. Alberta Darling is co-chair of the Legislature's budget committee. She said Tuesday that she had not seen the memorandum of understanding with the state, but it will come to the Legislature in the form of a bill and lawmakers will review it "with a fine-toothed comb."
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.