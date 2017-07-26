President plans jobs announcement; anticipation for Foxconn plant builds

MADISON (AP) -- President Donald Trump plans to make a jobs announcement in Washington as anticipation builds in Wisconsin he will confirm that electronics giant Foxconn intends to open a massive factory in the state.

President Trump's announcement is set for late Wednesday afternoon at the White House.

The deal could involve promises from Wisconsin to extend billions of dollars in incentives to the Taiwanese-based manufacturer. Foxconn is the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other products for Apple and other brands.

State Sen. Alberta Darling is co-chair of the Legislature's budget committee. She said Tuesday that she had not seen the memorandum of understanding with the state, but it will come to the Legislature in the form of a bill and lawmakers will review it "with a fine-toothed comb."

