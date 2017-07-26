Water heater explosion injures one in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Village of Clinton Police Department was called shortly after 9:00 Wednesday morning for the report of an injured person and a possible fire.

Also called to the scene on Highland Park were the Rock County Sheriff's Office, as well as Town of Turtle Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a male with burn injuries from a water heater explosion.

Officers searched the home and made sure everyone was out. They used a fire extinguisher to knock the fire down.

Clinton Fire District arrived with fire units and EMS. However, the extent of burn injuries, Beloit Fire Paramedics and Mercy Hospital MD-1 were called. The man was flown to UW Hospital.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.