MPD: Shots fired on Raymond Road early Wednesday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Raymond Road resident contacted 911 Wednesday morning after discovering a bullet hole in the front window of her home, where several children were sleeping.

Officers on scene found a shell casing in the driveway. Hours earlier, around 3:15 a.m., police were contacted by multiple people regarding shots fired in the area of Birch Hill Drive and Raymond Road. Officers searched the area, but found no evidence of a shooting.

It's now believed the bullet that struck the duplex window was one of the shots heard in the community. No one has reported any injuries.

