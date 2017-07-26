Body found in Mount Pleasant identified as missing teen

MOUNT PLEASANT (WKOW) -- A body found in a wooded area Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing teen, according to WISN.

Olivia Mackay (17) had been reported missing earlier Monday after she failed to show up for work in Kenosha. Her body was found shortly after 1:00 p.m. in a wooded are along Louis Sorenson Road.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Tim Zarzecki says, "Circumstances surrounding the death of Olivia Mackay remain suspicious in nature."