Wisconsin judge clarifies home-baked goods ruling only applies to plantiffs

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin judge disagreed Wednesday to hand down another ruling that would apply his decision to anyone other than the three home bakers included in his May ruling.

On May 31st, Lafayette County Judge Duane Jorgenson ruled a state law that bans people from selling homemade baked goods is unconstitutional. He ruled in favor of three women who challenged the state law they say made it impossible for home bakers to legally sell their treats.

As of Wednesday, his ruling still only applies to home baked good sellers Kriss Marion, Lisa Kirvirst, and Dela Ends.

Erica Smith, an attorney for the women who filed the lawsuit, asked the judge to consider adding an amendment to his ruling that would include the Farmer's Union as a plaintiff. A decision will be made at a later date.