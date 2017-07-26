Brewers land White Sox pitcher in trade - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired reliever Anthony Swarzak in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
   The 31-year-old Swarzak is 4-3 with a career-low 2.23 ERA in 41 games this year. The right-hander got four outs for his first career save in Chicago's 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
   The Brewers are fighting with the Cubs for the NL Central lead.
   The rebuilding White Sox received minor league outfielder Ryan Cordell in Wednesday's deal. The 25-year-old Cordell, an 11th-round pick by Texas in 2013, is batting .284 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs in 68 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs this year.
   AL-worst Chicago has been one of the majors' most active teams ahead of the July 31 non-waiver deadline. It traded Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs and shipped infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees.
 

