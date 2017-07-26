Delta Aquariid meteor shower to peak Thursday and Friday nights

MADISON (WKOW) - On July 27th and July 28th, the annual Delta Aquariid meteor shower will reach its peak. Though this meteor shower tends to favor the Southern Hemisphere, everyone across the U.S. should still be able to see 10-20 meteors per hour.

The best time to view the meteors are at 2 am worldwide according to EarthSky.org. The waxing crescent moon will set between 11-11:30 pm CT each night. Combined with the fact that your 27 Storm Track Meteorologists are forecasting mostly clear skies by Thursday evening lasting through Friday night, the sky will be completely dark allowing for optimal viewing.

Another unique aspect of this meteor shower is that 5-10% of Delta Aquariid meteors leave behind "persistent meteor trains." These are glowing ionized gas trails that last a couple seconds after the meteor passes.



Make sure to get away from city centers and get to a wide-open area. Use the long-exposure setting on your camera if you try to snap a picture. If you do get a shot, send it to connect@wkow.com and we might use them during our newscasts!