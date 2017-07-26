Packers locker room turns into bedroom for one player

DE PERE (WKOW) -- WBAY reports Packers tight end Martellus Bennett started training camp week out on the locker room floor.

On his Instagram story, Bennett stated he was sleeping on the locker room floor at Lambeau Tuesday night because he arrived too late for check-in at St. Norbert College's dorm.

Bennett currently lives in Chicago and stated in his post, he doesn't mind sleeping on the floor, however, joked he hopes there are no ghosts wandering around.

Training camp starts Thursday at 8:15 a.m.

Bennett is a 30-year-old first time Packer. Last season he played for the New England Patriots and has previously played for the Cowboys, Giants and Bears.