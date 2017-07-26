Concerts on the Square postponed - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Concerts on the Square postponed

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Concerts on the Square has been postponed Wednesday due to weather.

The rescheduled day will be Thursday, July 27, starting at 7:00 p.m. You can find out all the information on Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's Summer Thriller here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.