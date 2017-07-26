Victim of Adderbury Lane homicide identified - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Victim of Adderbury Lane homicide identified

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the homicide victim from Tuesday.

Riccardo Simms (29), of Madison, was shot in the 2000 block of Adderbury Lane just after 3:00 Tuesday morning.

Simms was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was completed later in the day Tuesday and preliminary findings confirm his death was due to homicidal firearm trauma. Additional testing is underway.

