Army officials: Badger Ammo water treatment plan errors change policies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials with the U.S. Army headquarters are in Wisconsin this week to meet with the public after announcing they will no longer be able to build a water treatment system for the communities surrounding the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant.



The Army sent a letter to lawmakers earlier this year, saying a DNR-approved plan to build the system to bring clean water to Merrimac and Sumpter is not in the Army's legal authority.



Army officials met with 27 News Tuesday ahead of a meeting with the public in Sauk City scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. to answer questions over the decision that came four years after the Army and the DNR agreed on the plan.



Restoration Branch Chief Mike Kelly says Army officials believe they will not ever be able to build a drinking water system for the communities near Badger Ammo, because it violates federal law. The Army has never installed a municipal system for any other community before, though the government has helped treat existing water systems near contaminated sites in the past, according to officials.



27 News asked why the Badger Ammo plan was ever created in an illegal way before it was approved by the DNR in 2012.



"It still goes back to the idea that while the water treatment system was intended to eliminate exposure, but there was not the analysis to understand whether that exposure presented an unacceptable risk at the time," Kelly says. "So in the absence of contamination posing an unacceptable risk, it's beyond our legal authority to proceed with that part of the action."



John Tesner, director for restoration with the Assistant Secretary of the Army's office, says Army headquarters only learned of the legal issues of moving forward with the plan last year when they started reviewing decision document. Officials will be working in the next year to develop a new plan of action, starting with a human health risk assessment.



"[In] 2012 We thought we were on a path, now it's 2017, but we're trying to get back on that path," Tesner tells 27 News. "We're going to do that as diligently and as quickly as we possibly can."

Tesner and Kelly acknowledge the error and say since discovering the issues with the process in January, their office has made changes to internal rules about decisions over long-term plans to ensure it doesn't happen again. Still, it doesn't change the fact that they cannot legally build the water system for the Sauk County area, according to Tesner and Kelly.



Officials say the Army will continue monitoring wells in the area while they put together new plans. They're currently looking at 52 wells and residential wells, but that number could expand if needed. The Army has an obligation to treat any contamination that's been released or has been released at Badger Ammo.



"We're going to be here for a while," Tesner says. "We're going to continue to monitor until groundwater is restored to its beneficial use. However long that takes, we'll be here."



Officials say data obtained in the past several years of monitoring will help inform the plan for the future.



The Army is currently working with a contractor who is expanding work to complete the health risk assessment, which they expect to finish by spring. A feasibility study on what they will do to protect the water is expected by late 2018, at the earliest. The DNR would have to approve any plans moving forward.