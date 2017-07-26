Reaction pours in after announcement of Foxconn coming to WI

Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career, and it couldn't have come at a much better time.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Reaction came swiftly after the announcement that electronics giant Foxconn plans to build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin):

“This is a once-in-a-century opportunity for our state and our country, and Wisconsin is ready,” Governor Scott Walker said. “We are calling this development ‘Wisconn Valley,’ because we believe this will have a transformational effect on Wisconsin, just as Silicon Valley transformed the San Francisco Bay Area. Foxconn plans to bring the future of high-tech manufacturing to America, and Wisconsin is going to lead the way. We are honored Foxconn chose Wisconsin, and I thank Terry Gou for all he has done to make this happen.”

Employees at this new facility will manufacture state-of-the-art liquid crystal display (LCD) screens which will be used in everything from self-driving cars to aircraft systems and in the fields of education, entertainment, healthcare, safety and surveillance, advanced manufacturing systems, and office automation, among others. Foxconn is a global leader in manufacturing services for the computer, communication, and consumer electronics (3C) industry – championing innovation that touches the daily lives of people around the world.

“We are thrilled to build a state-of-the art display fabrication plant in America’s heartland, which will be the first of a series of facilities we are building in several U.S. states as part of a robust 8K+5G ecosystem in the United States,” said Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou. “We thank President Trump and Governor Walker for their work to bring Foxconn to Wisconsin. Wisconsin offers a talented, hardworking workforce, and a long track record in advanced manufacturing, all of which presents an extraordinary opportunity.”

Foxconn first established operations in the United States in 1988 and has facilities and offices in Alabama, California, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. Their operations include manufacturing, assembly and R&D facilities, as well as offices which are involved in sourcing from U.S. supply chain partners, product servicing, and manufacturing sales.

“Cutting edge technology will be made in America; right in the State of Wisconsin,” Governor Walker continued. “Wisconsin has the best manufacturing workforce in the world, a top 10 business climate, and the education and transportation systems needed to attract this type of global corporation. We are moving Wisconsin forward.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin):

"I often say that Wisconsin’s workers are the best in the world and that the Badger State is a great place to do business. I’m thrilled that Foxconn agrees and has decided to build their new factory in southeastern Wisconsin. This decision will create thousands of good jobs, and I’m excited for all the Wisconsinites who will benefit. I’m grateful that I was able to be a part of this process, working the state leaders like Governor Walker, to make it a reality. This is an exciting day for our community, and we look forward to working further with Foxconn as we begin a new era of manufacturing here in Wisconsin.”

Rep. Dana Wachs (D-Eau Claire):

"First and foremost we should all celebrate the commitment of any company to bring thousands of new jobs to Wisconsin.



"When our country seems to be more divided than ever, we should always stand united, as one state, when it comes to putting our neighbors to work.



"Now we move to the important task of protecting the tax dollars the people of Wisconsin are investing in Foxconn. This deal must be a transparent and fair one for the people of our state. Foxconn must be held accountable, ensuring that they will create quality jobs with decent wages and benefits and that these jobs are filled by Wisconsinites and local contractors rather than cheap out of state labor.

"These provisions must be considered in any upcoming legislation involving the company.

"I have dedicated the last 30 years of my life to protecting working families and that is why I will fight everyday to bring jobs to the state of Wisconsin. I look forward to making sure that today's exciting news translates to those real, good paying jobs for Wisconsin families that Foxconn is promising."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester):

“This is a day to remember in Wisconsin; this is a huge opportunity for our state. The selection of Wisconsin will impact generations of families. The manufacturing plant will provide thousands of new, good paying jobs and spur economic growth throughout our state. The company’s choice is a testament to our pro-business climate and fantastic workforce.

“We want our children and their children to stay and raise their families in our state. We want them to have good paying jobs and a vibrant economy. Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the future of the Badger State.

“Governor Walker has been a key player in making this deal happen; but it all started with President Trump. I would like to thank them both for their leadership, and for bringing this transformational economic opportunity to Wisconsin. I appreciate being included in the discussions that allowed me to be a strong advocate for southeast Wisconsin.”

Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee):

“It is with good reason that Wisconsinites are not yet willing to blindly put their faith, and money, in a feeble jobs promise. We’ve been deceived by Walker’s rose-tinted glasses before.

“Since taking office, Walker has left a trail of broken promises. His pattern of deception has resulted in our hard-earned tax dollars being handed over to campaign donors and companies that outsource, as well as some of the biggest tax breaks going to the richest people in the state, some of whom have used tax loopholes to avoid paying any state income tax for years.

“Our neighbors care about making sure this is a good deal for everyone in Wisconsin. Any move for Foxconn to locate in Wisconsin must also fit with the spirit of our great state. We look to partner with companies that will respect our state’s shared lands and waters. We should reward companies that pay our neighbors a living wage and treat them fairly. If they expect special treatment, they need to have a long-term commitment to our state so we know they won’t abandon Wisconsin as soon as a new enticement goes on the table from somewhere else.

“Wisconsin leaders should not commit to corporate welfare or anything that carves out special exceptions in our laws if it will unfairly hurt local businesses already in our state. Every small-business owner knows: with a billion dollar pinky swear, the devil is always in the details.

“Too many people in our state are struggling in low-wage jobs and living in fear that any day the security of health care could be pulled out from under them. They deserve leaders who will be looking out for their future.

“We demand fairness, and that’s what we’ll be looking for in this deal.”

Sen. Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse):

“While I welcome new businesses to the state, I want to ensure any state-subsidized private sector jobs offer a living wage and safe working conditions. As we look to expand Wisconsin’s middle class, Democrats will continue to focus on boosting small businesses, strengthening workplace protections and encouraging more locally-grown start-up companies.

“Communities and small businesses that could be at a competitive disadvantage deserve full transparency when it comes to Gov. Walker’s proposed tax breaks for Taiwanese investors. I am cautious of committing taxpayers to decades of economic costs and liabilities.

“The bottom line is this company has a concerning track record of big announcements with little follow through. Given the lack of details, I’m skeptical about this announcement and we will have to see if there is a legislative appetite for a $1 to $3 billion corporate welfare package.”

Ray Cross, UW System President:

“We are very pleased to learn that Foxconn Technology Group will be locating its new plant in Wisconsin, where it will be working alongside one of the finest public university systems in the world. The University of Wisconsin System has been engaged in these discussions from early in the process. We have appreciated the opportunity to showcase the abundant talent, skills, and resources that the UW System has to offer, and we are committed to building a strong, long-term relationship. Powered by a collaboration of industry, education, and government, the UW System and Wisconsin are fully prepared to support a global enterprise like Foxconn.”