Details of deal that's bringing Foxconn to Wisconsin

Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career, and it couldn't have come at a much better time.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Foxconn plans to make a $10 billion capital investment in Wisconsin and hire 13,000 workers, according to a document with details of the tech company's plans to move into the Badger State.

But there is still no word on where in southeastern Wisconsin Foxconn will build its liquid crystal display(LCD) manufacturing facility.

The document announcing the investment says in addition to employing 13,000 workers at an average salary of $53,875, the project could support up to 10,000 construction jobs over the next four years and another 6000 indirect jobs from construction.

The size of the facility the company is talking about building is staggering, at 20 million square feet of floor area. That would be among the largest manufacturing campuses in the world, big enough to hold 11 Lambeau Fields.

Other terms of the deal include Foxconn sourcing one-third of their $4.26 billion in supplier purchases from within Wisconsin.

The state is offering a healthy incentive package to close the deal. That includes up to $1.5 billion in state income tax credits for job creation. up to $1.35 billion in state income tax credits for capital investment, and up to $150 million for the sales and use tax exemption. In all, Foxconn is eligible to earn $3 billion in tax credits over 15 years.