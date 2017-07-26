Landing massive Foxconn plant huge victory for Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career, and it couldn't have come at a much better time.

President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday that Wisconsin had won the high-stakes fight to be home to Foxconn's first U.S. manufacturing plant comes as Walker is preparing to run for a third term.

The plant could be a $10 billion investment that could mean 3,000 jobs or more for the state.

Longtime Republican operative Brandon Scholz calls it a "walk-off grand slam home run." He calls the Foxconn news the pinnacle of Walker's time as governor and a fulfillment of what he's been promising to do.

Even longtime Democratic critics were having a hard time finding something negative to say about it.