UW student pushes prevention to cope with loved one's suspected drunk driving death

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison student is pushing drunk driving prevention at campus bars to help cope with the loss of his girlfriend to a suspected drunk driver.



Senior Nick Debner tells 27 News he scans bar parking lots, and if he sees a drinking patron about to leave in a car, he often intervenes.

"I was like, 'If you don't mind, could you please get an Uber?' I've kind of explained what happened to me, and they're usually, 'It's rough, I'll walk.' "



Authorities say Debner, his girlfriend and fellow student, 21-year old Alexandra Ihm, and another friend were in a crosswalk in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 at the intersection of North Randall Avenue and Regent Street, when a sedan went through a flashing red light without stopping. Authorities say the car hit Ihm in the legs, propelling her to the curb. She died six weeks later from what doctors say was a blood cot.



23-year old Nicole Bruns of Waunakee is charged with homicide by intoxicated driving, hit and run resulting in death, and three other felony charges. Authorities say her blood alcohol content was .14, well above the state's legal limit of .08.



Debner says he had never approached others drinking at campus bars before Ihm's death. He tells 27 News he felt compelled to respond to the tragedy to try prevent others.



"Wouldn't want that happening to anybody else," Debner tells 27 News. "It's been the hardest couple of months of my life."

Debner says most of the bar patrons he's approached have been receptive to the request to skip driving. He tells 27 News some people have bristled at his intervention, including one man who remained unwilling to listen. "I felt confident leaving because he had a friend who was also trying to persuade him not to."



Debner is also committed to attending the court hearings of the accused, hit and run drunk driver Bruns. Bruns' next court hearing will be her arraignment.



Evidence against Bruns includes a surveillance video of the collision between Bruns' car and Ihm.