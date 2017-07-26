Local buyout takes a bite out of a small business

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- When large businesses consolidate they can often leave small vendors with holes in their clientele.

JD's Bakery in DeForest learned last week it will be losing around 30 percent of its business when La Crosse-based Kwik Trip announced the acquisition of of Middleton-based PDQ.

“It was a little disappointing,” said Jeff Davidson, vice president of JD's Bakery.

The wholesale bakery estimates it sells about 200 dozen doughnuts a day to PDQ. Davidson says PDQ didn't give him warning before the announcement.

“The first thing that went through my mind was I have good employees. How am I going to get my sales back up so I can keep my employees?” Davidson says.

Though PDQ is only one of the bakery's clients, the company was its largest. Now, Davidson says, he will try to meet the problem “head on” and “just have to keep selling.”

However, Davidson wonders why Kwik Trip glazed over his profitable wholesale.

“I would love to talk to Kwik Trip,” Davidson says. “The problem is they own their own bakery.”

But Kwik Trip says it will consider a sweet and unique partnership for PDQ suppliers.

“We are in the process of deciding how much Kwik Trip supplies we should stock and how much will come from outside vendors,” says John McHugh, director of public relations for Kwik Trip.

In the coming months, McHugh says, the company will be looking at the PDQ vendors to determine if they would like to incorporate them into Kwik Trip stores.

Kwik Trip will also listen to “what the customer has to say. We've certainly heard from customers of the PDQ store say there is certain products that they really like and enjoy in those stores and that is something we are certainly looking at,” McHugh says.

In the meantime, doughnuts from JD's Bakery are still being sold at PDQ until 2018. If the companies can't reach a deal, Davidson says the bakery plans to try to sell the company's famous apple fritters and donuts at area grocery store chains.