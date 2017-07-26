Badgers prepare for longer camp

The Badgers football team will unofficially kick off training camp on Friday night. The team will host Family Fun Day from 6-8 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. That will be a light-hearted way to start an especially long preseason.

The NCAA recently banned two-a-day practices in the football ranks, due to safety concerns. In order to make up for that lost time, the Badgers will be extending the length of training camp by about a week. This year's camp will start on Saturday morning and run for 26 days with only four days off currently on the schedule. The lengthy camp and lack of two-a-days will be an adjustment for the players.

"It's alright. It extends camp, which is different. It's going to be different for everyone. Personally, I don't really mind two-a-days," says senior linebacker TJ Edwards. "It'll be different, but it is what it is."