Nats score 7 in 8th, rally past Brewers 8-5; Harper ejected

The Badgers football team will unofficially kick off training camp on Friday night. The team will host Family Fun Day from 6-8 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. That will be a light-hearted way to start an especially long preseason. The NCAA recently banned two-a-day practices in the football ranks, due to safety concerns. In order to make up for that lost time, the Badgers will be extending the length of training camp by about a week.More >>
After falling just short in the Big Ten Championship last year, the Badgers are the favorites in the West heading into the 2017 season. Even with the losses of T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, this team has even higher expectations for themselves.More >>
Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season.More >>
The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday.More >>
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list. Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity. The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.More >>
An accident at the Ohio State Fair has left one person dead and several others injured, according to local media reports.More >>
Foxconn plans to make a $10 billion capital investment in Wisconsin and hire 13,000 workers, according to a document with details of the tech company's plans to move into the Badger State.More >>
Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career, and it couldn't have come at a much better time.More >>
The Senate has blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Republicans to repeal much of former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a more restrictive plan.More >>
With the U.S. Senate approving a measure to debate possible changes to the country's health care law Tuesday, consumer groups and insurance companies say the uncertainty about the 2018 health insurance markets will remain.More >>
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) talked about his wishes for the 2017-19 state budget and the speculation over a Foxconn incentive package on this week's Capital City Sunday.More >>
Concerns are rising among lawmakers and others in Wisconsin over what incentives the state may offer to land a massive new Foxconn manufacturing plant.More >>
The Latest on the ongoing effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local): 9:20 p.m. The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care vote.More >>
The last killer whale born in captivity under SeaWorld's former orca-breeding program died Monday at the company's San Antonio park, SeaWorld said. Veterinarians were treating 3-month-old Kyara for an infection last weekend, but her health continued to decline, the Orlando-based company said in a news release.More >>
27 News is working to confirm a Wall Street Journal report that tech manufacturer Foxconn will choose a Wisconsin site for its expansion into the U.S.More >>
