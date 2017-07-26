Nats score 7 in 8th, rally past Brewers 8-5; Harper ejected - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Nats score 7 in 8th, rally past Brewers 8-5; Harper ejected

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Ryan Zimmerman and Adam Lind each had two-run doubles in a seven-run eighth inning to help the Washington Nationals rally past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 on Wednesday night.
   Bryce Harper was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Chris Segal after striking out in the eighth inning with runners on the corners. Harper's single in the first inning extended his hitting streak to a career-high 18 games.
   Tied 2-2, Zimmerman immediately picked up his fellow All-Star by lacing a liner into the right field corner. All-Star Daniel Murphy's homer pulled Washington within 2-1 in the seventh.
   Jimmy Nelson struck out 10 and allowed one run and four hits in seven innings plus a batter. Jacob Barnes (3-2) entered with a 2-1 lead and surrendered two runs and two hits while recording only one out.
   Ryan Madson (1-0) tossed one scoreless inning for the win.

