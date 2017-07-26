Sauk County residents leave Army meeting upset over future of water

Officials with the U.S. Army headquarters are in Wisconsin this week to meet with the public after announcing they will no longer be able to build a water treatment system for the communities surrounding the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant.

Officials with the U.S. Army headquarters are in Wisconsin this week to meet with the public after announcing they will no longer be able to build a water treatment system for the communities surrounding the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant.

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- A lot of unanswered questions remain after people in Sauk County met with U.S. Army officials about the future of their drinking water.

The Army representatives came all the way from the Pentagon this week, to meet in Sauk City to explain to residents why they're taking back a promise to build a new drinking water system for communities near the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant.

The DNR approved the plan in 2012, but now the Army representatives say they cannot legally follow through, because the plan is not based on a health risk assessment.

Nearly 100 people showed up to the meeting where people could ask questions. which got heated at times. They say they've been waiting decades for a solution to contamination.



"We bathe our children in that water, we drink that water. When will something be done?" Ginny Krumenauer, from Prairie du Sac, questioned at the meeting. "Money's taken away, DNR lowers their standards; it keeps getting worse and worse and there's no problems solved."



Gene Franks' property in Merrimac is right next to Badger Ammo property, but he says his well isn't being tested, so he's not sure what's in his water. He wants assurances something will be done.

"It just doesn't ring with any truth, you just can't believe what the Army says," Franks tells 27 News.



Franks hopes lawmakers, who have been supportive, will step in to force the Army to give the homeowners a water system, but Army officials say they cannot ever build a drinking water system under current law.

27 News sat down with the Army officials before the meeting. John Tesner and Mike Kelly say the Army will continue monitoring about 50 homeowners' wells as they come up with a new plan to address the water contamination threat.

"The treatment system was included originally to address exposure, but continued monitoring is another way that we could continue to make sure that exposure is under control," says Kelly, restoration branch chief with the Army's office of Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management.

The Army anticipates it will be at least a year before a final plan on how to protect the water is developed. As people urged Tesner and Kelly to hold more public meetings, they told the crowd they'd consider coming back and promised to work as quickly as possible.



"We're gonna be as transparent as absolutely possible, given the circumstances and the acknowledgment of what has occurred here," says Tesner, director for restoration with the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and the Environment. "The Army made some affirmative statements a few years ago and we are now having to change."



Tesner says after finding out about the issues with Badger, the office has made changes to the process.

Click here for a longer look at our interview with Army officials.