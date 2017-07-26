Local veteran calls President Trump's recent tweets "blatant discrimination"

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Trump's call for a ban on transgender people serving in the military is being met with outrage from trans veterans who proudly served.

Darla Lannert is one of those vets.

"I joined the military in 1970," Lannert said.

She served three tours in Vietnam and even back then, she knew who she truly was.

"I continued to do what I did all my life, was to hide who I was," said Lannert.

She hid her secret until 2002 when she decided to tell her family. She then started making the transition to a woman in 2011, all while still wearing her Navy dog tags.

"My job was a gunners-mate, to operate guns on the ship," said Lannert. "I was trained to do that job, and no matter who you are, no matter how you look to the world, you do your job. That's what I did."

It's why she was shocked on Wednesday when she heard of President Trump's tweets.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you," Trump said in a series of tweets.

"It was as if somebody pulled the rug out from underneath me and tens of thousands of other people," said Lannert.

According to a study by RAND Corp., in 2016, there were between 1,300 and 6,600 active trans service members.

The White House stood by the president during Wednesday's press briefing.

"Based on consultation that he's had with his national security team, came to the conclusion that it erodes military readiness and unit cohesion," said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Now, Lannert and others are, again, fighting for their place on the front lines.

"You can take away from me anything you'd like, you can marginalize me any way you like but what you can't take away from me it that I too served this country and I too served it with honor, and dignity and you'll never be able to take that away from me," Lannert added.