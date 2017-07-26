Local veteran calls President Trump's recent tweets "blatant discrimination"

A family from the Madison area tells ABC News they are taking legal action against a Mexican resort, after their 20-year-old daughter was found face down in the hotel swimming pool and later died.More >>
When large businesses consolidate they can often leave small vendors with holes in their clientele.More >>
Authorities say the body pulled from the Rock River on Tuesday is that of 21-year-old Dakota Giese of Janesville.More >>
Three Square Market will offer microchip implants to its employees on August 1st.More >>
Winning the jackpot is typically considered lucky. But for one Sauk County man, pressing his luck led to his arrest.More >>
An appeal of the campus sex assault conviction of a suspected UW-Madison student is possible, after a Dane County judge questions the the jury's guilty verdictMore >>
A Wisconsin judge disagreed Wednesday to hand down another ruling that would apply his decision to anyone other than the three home bakers included in his May ruling.More >>
Household medicine can be harmful in large doses, which is why most bottles have child locks. However, the family pet is still at risk if medicine is left out.More >>
A UW-Madison student is pushing drunk driving prevention at campus bars to help cope with the loss of his girlfriend to a suspected drunk driver.More >>
Foxconn says its plans to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin to build a display panel manufacturing plant is just the beginning of a series of investments in the United States in coming years.More >>
Authorities say the body pulled from the Rock River on Tuesday is that of 21-year-old Dakota Giese of Janesville.More >>
Victim of Madison's 8th homicide of 2017 identified.More >>
On July 27th and July 28th, the annual Delta Aquariid meteor shower will reach its peak.More >>
Apple, Inc. has been ordered to pay $506 million for infringing on a patent owned by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.More >>
