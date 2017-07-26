UW sex assault defendant found not guilty - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW sex assault defendant found not guilty

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County jury acquitted an Iowa man accused in a sexual assault at a UW-Madison residence hall.
    22 year old Nicholas Ralston was charged with third degree sexual assault, but was found not guilty Wednesday.
    The accusations date back to April of 2015.

