Madison man saved by Narcan after overdose

TOWN  OF BURKE (WKOW) -- Narcan saved a man who overdosed Wednesday in the Town of Burke.

Dane County Sheriff's Deputies, Sun Prairie police officers and Madison Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an unresponsive male inside a home in the 5000 block of Rattmann Road around 6:00 p.m.

They provided two doses of Narcan to 43-year-old Kirk Shy of Madison.

Shy was taken to the hospital for treatment and then taken into custody once released.

Authorities say he faces charges of possession of narcotics without a valid prescription, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.

