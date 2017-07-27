Authorities warn of phone scammers posing as law enforcement

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Phone scammers are targeting people in western Dane County.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says someone in Mazomanie reported getting a call from someone identifying himself as a law enforcement officer and demanding money to take care of a pending arrest warrant.

The telephone number was spoofed and displayed as the Black Earth Police Department, making the call seem legitimate.

No money was exchanged.

Authorities say there is no validity to the calls and they've been warning about this scam since 2014.

They say to never send money or give personal or financial information to unknown callers.