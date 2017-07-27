Authorities warn of phone scammers posing as law enforcement - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Authorities warn of phone scammers posing as law enforcement

Posted: Updated:

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Phone scammers are targeting people in western Dane County.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says someone in Mazomanie reported getting a call from someone identifying himself as a law enforcement officer and demanding money to take care of a pending arrest warrant.

The telephone number was spoofed and displayed as the Black Earth Police Department, making the call seem legitimate.

No money was exchanged.

Authorities say there is no validity to the calls and they've been warning about this scam since 2014.

They say to never send money or give personal or financial information to unknown callers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.