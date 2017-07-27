What's Going Around: Dealing with diaper rash

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Parents of little ones have most likely seen diaper rash at some point. A local doctor weighs in on the best way to get rid of it.

Dr. Stephen Lo is a pediatrician with Group Health Cooperative's Hatchery Hill Clinic in Fitchburg. He says diaper rash can be caused by a yeast infection, and yeast grows in warm, wet, dark conditions. If it's caused by yeast, the rash will look like a lot of tiny red dots. They might be scattered or clumped together in a larger area, but the dots are distinct and separate at the edges of the rash.

The rash may itch or irritate your child, so it's best to get it taken care of. You can treat it at home using a topical cream with an anti-yeast medication like Nystatin. An alternative would be an anti-fungal over-the-counter cream with Clotrimazole.

Dr. Lo says to keep the skin clean and dry as best you can. Check diapers frequently and change immediately if they're wet or dirty.

If you want a doctor to diagnose diaper rash, you can see your pediatrician. Group Health Cooperative and other providers also let patients send a picture to their doctor through MyChart for advice.

You might want to consider seeing a doctor if the rash doesn't get better with treatment, gets worse, or your child has a fever or blisters.