UPDATE: Cambria community hosts an emotional memorial for explosion victims

UPDATE (WKOW) -- It was a night many shared with memories and tears. A ceremony was put on in Cambria Thursday night to remember the lives lost during the explosion at Didion Milling in May.

The memorial was hosted by the company and took place at the Cambria-Friesland Middle/High School's football field. As guests walked toward the stadium through a candle-lit pathway, the silos and some leftover wreckage at the plant could be see in the distance.

By the time the event was underway, dozens of friends and families of the victims and other community members packed the bleachers. From personal stories to touching tributes, relatives and friends spoke at a podium as they grieved over those lost and others who were injured.

It was a touching ceremony that Didion officials say was needed in the community.

"It's at times a bit of a roller coaster but today was a day where we could kind of be together, to heal together. I think it was well said from all the folks, to both remember and celebrate the lives of those that passed," said Didion Milling President Riley Didion.

"People who lost their lives, they were working. They were working hard. And my guess it that they'd sort of want that to be the case for everybody who's here, that we keep working hard. We honor their commitment to hard work by rebuilding what we're doing here, but rebuilding as a community and really using this as a pivot point to do something bigger and better," said Jeffrey Remsik, a spokesman for the company.

There were also five books on separate tables that visitors could sign for the victims' families.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Didion Milling said the company is halfway through the demolition process of the corn milling plant. Officials plan to start rebuilding once that stage is finished.

Part of the ethanol plant is running, but it's not yet up to full capacity. The company also noted it is back to accepting corn from local farmers they'd contracted with.

Didion Milling plans to have an exact cause of the explosion when federal workplace investigators finish their investigation. The company says it could be November or December before the investigation is complete.

Duelle Block, Robert Goodenow, Carlos "Charly" Nunez, Angel Reyes and Pawel Tordoff were killed when the milling plant exploded May 31. Nearly a dozen other employees were injured.

