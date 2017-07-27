Dramatic flood rescue in Arizona

ARIZONA (WKOW) -- Earlier this week hikers in Arizona were stranded by rushing flood waters. Most of the hikers were rescued but a father and his son were left behind until the next day.
In Alabama, floods have swept away cars that then knocked into small trees. In other areas of the state, high waters have stranded lots full of cars. Parts of Alabama are expecting even more rain before the week ends.
Can't Find Something?
WKOW 27
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.