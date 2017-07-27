Need for jobs in youth facing barriers continues to grow in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The demand for youth employment in the Madison area continues to grow this summer.

Briarpatch Youth Services has been around for decades, as has its youth employment program. The goal of the program is to connect at-risk teens with employment opportunities in a controlled environment. This year though, Briarpatch had twice as many applicants as spaces available.

Pedro Dominguez, 16, applied for Briarpatch's youth employment program because he wanted to move his life forward. "I came here looking for a job and some help," said Pedro. "I wanted to change."

Pedro is one of 75 youth chosen for the 2017 summer program.

"The idea is that they get these skills when they're young, and they're able to practice these skills in a safe environment and a supportive environment," says Sean Hubbard, the coordinator for Briarpatch's youth employment program. He explains, young people who face some sort of barrier to getting a job can get work experience, through a mix of supported employment and community partnerships. "Things like poverty or homelessness, housing instability, food insecurity," Hubbard continues.

However this year, Hubbard says more than 150 people applied for 75 spots. He suggests this is an example of the youth unemployment rate being higher than the adult unemployment rate in Wisconsin. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 9.3% of 16 to 19 year olds face unemployment. That number drops to 5.2% for 20 to 24 year olds and 3.2% for all adults in Wisconsin.

"There are a lot of youth in the Madison area, in the Dane County area, that are looking for work," says Hubbard.

Pedro is an example though, that when the young person and the employer are committed, success can happen. This is his second summer at Briarpatch working at the farm and garden program. "I never would have changed [if I didn't come to Briarpatch] to be honest because I would've never been working. I would've been out in the streets getting money the wrong way," says Pedro. "It makes me feel good because I used to not care about anything. Now I care more about my life and what I do. And I'm making better and smarter decisions."